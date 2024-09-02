An early morning shooting Monday left one man dead in Minneapolis’ Phillips neighborhood.
Man dead after early-morning shooting in Minneapolis
Authorities said they encountered an “uncooperative and hostile crowd” at the scene.
Minneapolis police officers from the Third Precinct arrived near Lake Street and 13th Avenue S. to find a man on the sidewalk suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. As authorities worked to secure the scene and render medical aid, what officers called an “uncooperative and hostile crowd” formed, necessitating a call for additional officers, according to a police news release.
Paramedics and Fire Department officials made it to the victim after police dispersed the crowd, but he died at the scene.
Police have not yet named the victim or made any arrests, a Minneapolis Police Department spokesman said.
The shooting is under investigation.
Future of discarded wind turbine blades in Minnesota town gets cloudier after company disappears
With the future uncertain for the gigantic pile of wind junk, one man tried to cut through a blade with a stump grinder.