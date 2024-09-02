Minneapolis

Man dead after early-morning shooting in Minneapolis

Authorities said they encountered an “uncooperative and hostile crowd” at the scene.

By Eder Campuzano

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 2, 2024 at 7:54PM
Authorities responded to a early Monday morning incident in the Phillips neighborhood of Minneapolis that left one man dead. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

An early morning shooting Monday left one man dead in Minneapolis’ Phillips neighborhood.

Minneapolis police officers from the Third Precinct arrived near Lake Street and 13th Avenue S. to find a man on the sidewalk suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. As authorities worked to secure the scene and render medical aid, what officers called an “uncooperative and hostile crowd” formed, necessitating a call for additional officers, according to a police news release.

Paramedics and Fire Department officials made it to the victim after police dispersed the crowd, but he died at the scene.

Police have not yet named the victim or made any arrests, a Minneapolis Police Department spokesman said.

The shooting is under investigation.

