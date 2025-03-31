Minneapolis

Man critically wounded in shooting while driving on Twin Cities freeway

The gunfire occurred shortly after midnight.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 31, 2025 at 1:19PM
A file image of a Minneapolis Police Department squad car.

A man driving on a Minneapolis freeway was shot Monday morning and critically wounded, officials said.

The gunfire occurred shortly after midnight on eastbound Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis, police said.

A woman in the vehicle with the man was not hurt, police said.

No arrests have been made.

The man, in his early 20s, was found by police in a vehicle below the West Broaday overpass and taken by emergency medical responders to HCMC with “potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds,” a police statement said. “MPD investigators are leading the investigation and working to determine the sequence of events leading up to the shooting.”

A portion of eastbound I-94 freeway was closed for about three hours as police investigated.

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

