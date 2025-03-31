Man critically wounded in shooting while driving on Twin Cities freeway

A man driving on a Minneapolis freeway was shot Monday morning and critically wounded, officials said.
The gunfire occurred shortly after midnight on eastbound Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis, police said.
A woman in the vehicle with the man was not hurt, police said.
No arrests have been made.
The man, in his early 20s, was found by police in a vehicle below the West Broaday overpass and taken by emergency medical responders to HCMC with “potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds,” a police statement said. “MPD investigators are leading the investigation and working to determine the sequence of events leading up to the shooting.”
A portion of eastbound I-94 freeway was closed for about three hours as police investigated.