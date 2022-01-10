A 37-year-old man was charged Monday with trying to torch an unoccupied Minneapolis police squad car parked on Nicollet Mall.

Elias L. Lavelle, of Minneapolis, was charged with arson in connection with putting a gasoline-soaked T-shirt beneath the squad, which was parked on the sidewalk outside the Walgreens drug store, where the officer was working off-duty inside.

Lavelle has yet to be located, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to the criminal complaint:

The officer walked out of the store and saw something on fire under his squad. He put out the fire. Mechanics located damage to the rear bumper and under carriage.

Images from city surveillance cameras showed a man, later identified as Lavelle, approach the squad from behind. He walked away, grabbed something from his backpack and lit it on fire. He returned to the back of the squad and place the lit object underneath before boarding a transit bus.

On Jan. 1, Lavelle was involved in an assault on a light rail train. Based on clothing and the transit card used on the day of the fire and upon boarding the light rail train, investigators determined he was the same person involved in both crimes.