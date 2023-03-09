A Brooklyn Park teen has been charged with shooting and killing a 20-year-old man at a house party in Plymouth on Saturday night.

The suspect, 19-year-old Raheim Tyrese Cooper, faces two charges of murder in connection with the death of Abraham Archie-Boy Barbly, 20, of Brooklyn Center.

Police responded to the 5800 block of Oakview Lane just before 10:50 p.m., with a caller reporting at least one person shot who was not breathing, according to the according to the criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court.

Officers observed a large group of people trying to leave the home, and found Barbly lying on the kitchen floor with "numerous" gunshot wounds, the charges say. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next to a Plymouth police squad car, officers found a backpack with a loaded gun inside, with a laser sight and a switch to make it fully automatic, according to the complaint.

The complaint says Cooper was one of two people near the backpack.

Police spoke with a girl seen wearing the backpack in body-worn camera footage when officers arrived. The girl said she heard a disagreement when she went outside, before hearing gunfire and seeing people start to run.

While outside, Cooper asked the girl to hold his backpack, the complaint says. The girl said she did not know what was inside, and that she knew Cooper.

Witnesses said Cooper and Barbly had an ongoing dispute, including feuding over Snapchat. Witnesses reported seeing Cooper throw a punch and point a gun in the air before hearing shots.

Initially, Cooper denied involvement in the shooting, the complaint says. Cooper reported hearing a "pop," and said someone handed him a gun afterwards.

In another interview, Cooper told officers he punched Barbly, and that one man handed him the gun, which he said he pointed at the ground towards Barbly before someone pushed him from behind and it fired several rounds.

Cooper has been held in Hennepin County Jail since Sunday. He was charged Wednesday with two counts of murder — one for murder with intent but without premeditation, and another for murder without intent while committing a felony.

Attorney information for Cooper was not available Wednesday.

He is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Thursday.