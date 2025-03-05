Minneapolis

Man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting 12-year old girl in Minneapolis

The girl’s account during various interviews “were consistent with earlier reports to law enforcement and medical personnel,” charges read.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 5, 2025 at 5:21PM
Hennepin County Government Center (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A man is charged with allegedly kidnapping a 12-year-old girl from a Minneapolis street and raping her in his vehicle.

Danylo Boldon, 24, of Minneapolis, appeared Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court on a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from the assault in early October.

According to the complaint and a related court document:

A missing-person report on Oct. 8 sent police to the 5200 block of 34th Avenue S. in search of a 12-year-old girl.

Later that night, police were called about someone ringing a home’s doorbell multiple times. Officers went to the address and found the girl.

The girl said a stranger grabbed her, put her in a car and drove around with her until dropping her off at a fast-food restaurant on Hiawatha Avenue S. about a mile from where she was abducted.

During a medical exam, the girl said the man raped her in the car. The exam revealed a fresh bruise and scrape on her body.

The girl shared the same account with CornerHouse, a Minneapolis nonprofit that collects from children evidence of abuse and trauma, “where her reports were consistent with earlier reports to law enforcement and medical personnel.”

DNA collected during the girl’s exam was turned over to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Analysis of the DNA came back as matching Boldon in connection with a felony drug case in Wisconsin.

On Feb. 5, Boldon was arrested at a shelter for young adults. He remains jailed in lieu of $300,000 bail ahead of an April 21 court appearance. His attorney has been contacted for a response to the allegations.

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

