An Eagan man was charged Wednesday with illegally carrying a gun and ammunition at the funeral for Johntae Hudson, who was fatally shot last month at the Mall of America.

According to the criminal complaint, a St. Paul Police Department officer saw Damari Tremaris Douglas, 18, arrive Jan. 6 at St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church in St. Paul, and get out of a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV driven by Jermaine Lanonnies Walker Jr., 19.

The complaint says nearby police cameras show Douglas pulling a handgun with a green extended magazine from his coat, before showing it to occupants of a Chevrolet Malibu in the church parking lot. Douglas got back into the SUV and put the gun inside his waistband, the charges read.

Douglas was not allowed to carry a gun due to a previous conviction for threats of violence, the complaint states.

The church asked St. Paul Police for presence at the funeral, according to the complaint. Officers were stationed in marked and unmarked squads.

After the church service, the SUV went to Elmhurst Cemetery for the burial service and left, before fleeing when police moved in at a nearby gas station.

After a chase, officers found the vehicle abandoned on Second Street SE. near University Avenue. Douglas, Walker, and another 19-year-old passenger were located and arrested eight blocks away.

A backpack found nearby had a loaded Glock 19 handgun with a green extended magazine, and a separate drum magazine, according to the complaint.

One other 19-year-old man arrested had a backpack with a AR-style rifle without a serial number, and another had a Glock 19 handgun with hollow-point ammo, according to charges.

Another man from the Tahoe was wanted for a separate, non-fatal shooting Dec. 14 in St. Paul, the charges state. He was not located by police.

Douglas was charged with two felonies for possessing a gun and ammunition after being convicted of a crime of violence. Walker was charged with fleeing police in a vehicle, and has a previous conviction for possessing a gun without a serial number. Douglas and Walker had their bails set at $50,000 and $30,000, respectively.

Attorney information for Walker and Douglas was not immediately available Wednesday.