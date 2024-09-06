Man charged with homicide in killing of gymnastics champion Kara Welsh

WHITEWATER, Wis. — A 23-year-old man has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the fatal shooting of a national gymnastics champion in his apartment near the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus.
By The Associated Press
Chad Richards made an initial appearance Friday via video in Walworth County Court.
Kara Welsh, 21, suffered multiple gunshot wounds following an altercation Aug. 30, according to a criminal complaint.
She was found in a pool of blood after Richards called 911. He told investigators that the two were arguing when he said Welsh grabbed his gun from a nightstand. Richards said he wrestled the gun away and shot Welsh because he ''feared for his life,'' the complaint continued.
Police found a handgun and shell casings on the apartment floor. Richards later was arrested. He told investigators that Welsh was his girlfriend.
The Associated Press left a message Friday afternoon seeking comment from Richards' attorney, Gibson Hatch.
Richards was being held on a $1 million bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 28.
Richards, of Loves Park, Illinois, was listed on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater 2021-22 wrestling team roster.
Welsh, who was from Plainfield, Illinois, was majoring in management in the school's College of Business and Economics. She was a member of the Warhawk gymnastics team and last year took the individual national title on vault at the NCAA Division III championships.
The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Milwaukee.
