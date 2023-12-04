A man was charged Monday with a fatal shooting at a Minneapolis light rail station on Christmas Eve nearly three years ago.

Tenzin Yamgha, 29, of Anoka, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the shooting on Dec. 24, 2020, of Malcolm J. Williams, 29, of Minneapolis, at the station located at E. Lake Street and S. Hiawatha Avenue.

Yamgha is currently serving time in state prison in Faribault after being sentenced in Hennepin County in 2021 for dealing illicit drugs and illegal weapons possession. His criminal history in Minnesota also includes additional convictions for drug offenses, fleeing police, domestic assault and burglary.

According to the charges stemming from the 2020 shooting:

Officers were dispatched to the light rail station, where they found Williams in the lobby area of the upstairs escalator and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Station video surveillance showed Yamgha enter the lobby accompanied by his girlfriend. Williams approached and confronted Yamgha, who said, "I will pull the trigger.

Williams ignored a warning from Yamgha to step away and grabbed a hat from Yamgha's head. Yamgha pulled a gun from a jacket pocket and shot Williams.

A witness identified the shooter as "Ten" and added that the confrontation was over a small amount of money.