A man who allegedly set a house on fire Wednesday in Blaine is in jail and charged with two counts of first-degree arson.

Witnesses told police they saw a man break a window of a residence on the 10700 block of NE. Lincoln Street about 2 p.m. and set it afire. Police using descriptions provided by witnesses found Michael Bourgeois walking on a street a few blocks away and arrested him, according charges Friday in Anoka County District Court.

Bourgeois, 23, was taken to the Anoka County jail, where he remained Friday afternoon.

Witnesses first believed Bourgeois may have been a caretaker as the homeowner was out of town. As they watched Bourgeois walk into the backyard, they saw him throw something into a rear basement window and place a large jug of an unknown liquid on a windowsill before seeing flames inside the residence, the criminal complaint said.

One witness grabbed a garden hose in an attempt to put out the fire while another called 911 and gave chase. Officers arrived and found Bourgeois a short time later on nearby 108th Avenue.

Police took the witness who called 911 to the site where Bourgeois was arrested and "positively identified the defendant as the arsonist," the charges said.

Investigators also found a large lighter in the backyard, the charges said.

No one was injured, Blaine police said.