A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of another man Monday outside the Village Market shopping mall in Minneapolis.

Mubarak Musse of Owatonna, Minn., turned himself into police Monday and was charged Thursday with second-degree murder by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

On Thursday afternoon, the medical examiner identified the victim as 26-year-old Hamze Mohamed of Minneapolis.

According to the criminal complaint, Musse and Mohamed got into an argument Monday afternoon inside the shopping mall at 912 E. 24th St. Musse left, then returned and the two moved outside and started to fight.

Surveillance footage from the mall shows Musse pulling a gun in the middle of the fight and shooting Mohamed multiple times, the complaint said. When authorities arrived, they found Mohamed's body, and recovered 15 discharged 9mm cartridge casings.

About an hour and a half after the incident, Musse contacted police and asked to turn himself in, the complaint says. The police found him in his car and with a handgun in his glove compartment.

Musse confessed to the killing while being interviewed by police, the complaint said, and admitted the gun found in his car was the weapon he used.

He is being held in Hennepin County jail.

Peter Warren • 612-673-1713