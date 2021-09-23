Officials say a Scandia man is responsible for another man's death at the Chisago County jail.
John Hofer, 37, of Scandia, was charged Tuesday with third-degree murder for allegedly supplying a fatal amount of methamphetamine to Erik Nielsen, who was pronounced dead in the intake area of the jail on July 22, according to a news release from the Chisago County Sheriff's Office.
Hofer was arrested Wednesday.
Deputies had arrested Nielsen on a felony warrant during a traffic stop.
Shortly after arriving at the jail, Nielsen had a medical emergency and died.
An investigation determined that Nielsen died from a methamphetamine overdose and that the drugs were supplied by Hofer, authorities said.
