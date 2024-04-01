A federal judge on Monday sentenced an Indiana man to 10 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm with an extended magazine as a felon.

Deundrick "Shakey" McIntosh, 45, was first arrested last year as part of the investigation into a nearly $80,000 bank robbery. But a plea deal later led to those charges being dropped. McIntosh admitted, however, to possessing a 9mm Glock Model 19 handgun with an extended magazine, which he was barred from owning based on four previous felony convictions.

He was arrested last year as law enforcement investigated the December 2022 robbery in which two employees were zip-tied. Prosecutors said McIntosh and another unidentified man perpetrated the robbery before driving off in a vehicle belonging to McIntosh's girlfriend. That girlfriend later told police that she saw McIntosh with a backpack full of cash and two firearms.

Authorities in January 2023 encountered McIntosh and his car at a residence being searched weeks later, and found money with serial numbers matching cash from the bank robbery. They also found McIntosh's gun with an extended magazine inside the home, as well as "bait bills" that had been stolen from the bank.

Robert Richman, McIntosh's attorney, said that the evidence against McIntosh "was entirely circumstantial" and that his client denies having participated in a bank robbery. The federal bank robbery charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement.

"He should not be sentenced on the basis of unproven allegations that have been dismissed," Richman wrote in a sentencing memo in which he called for McIntosh to be sentenced to more than eight years in prison.

McIntosh's criminal history includes multiple armed robberies and assaults against women — including a bank robbery in Indiana for which he was sentenced to five years in federal prison. Less than six months after being released in 2018 from a separate five-year sentence for possessing a semiautomatic handgun, McIntosh punched and strangled a woman in front of their 4-year-old child.

"His history and characteristics paint a clear picture of a man who has repeatedly turned to crime and violence even in the face of escalating consequences," wrote Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsey Middlecamp, who added that such a history "underscores the importance" of a longer, 10-year prison term. He will also serve three years of supervised release.