Man arrested over shooting at Sherburne County Government Center in Elk River

The suspect was being held in jail on suspicion of felony-level threats of violence.

By Louis Krauss

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 20, 2025 at 1:23AM
Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says a man shot at the windows of the county government center on Saturday. (Sherburne County Sheriff's Office)

A man was arrested after shots were fired Saturday morning at the Sherburne County Government Center in Elk River, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Officers from several agencies responded about 9:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired outside the government center, 13880 Business Center Drive NW., Cmdr. Ben Zawacki said in a news release.

Zawacki said the suspect, a 51-year-old Elk River man, fired shots into windows located between the front doors and had entered the building. No one was injured.

The man was arrested outside the building as he was walking away holding a long gun, according to the release. He was booked into the Sherburne County jail on suspicion of felony-level threats of violence. No information on a possible motive was given.

The Minnesota Star Tribune typically does not name suspects until they are charged.

about the writer

Louis Krauss

Reporter

Louis Krauss is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

