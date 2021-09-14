DULUTH — Police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred early Tuesday morning on the Fond du Lac Reservation, and a 58-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon pending charges of first-degree manslaughter, according to Carlton County Jail records.

According to the Cloquet Police Department, a resident at the Veteran's Home at 1569 Zhimaaganishag Road in Cloquet reported an "unwanted person" in their apartment just after 2 a.m. When police arrived, they discovered an unresponsive man.

"Medics responded to the scene, but efforts to resuscitate the adult male were unsuccessful," the department said in a news release. "The circumstances surrounding the death of the man are suspicious in nature, and the incident is currently under investigation."

The names of the victim and suspect were not released. A man was booked into the Carlton County Jail Tuesday afternoon pending a manslaughter charge.

The Star Tribune does not typically name suspects until charges are filed.

