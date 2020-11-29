ALBERT LEA, Minn. — Authorities in Albert Lea say they arrested a 21-year-old man Sunday accused of shooting three people, including a police officer.
Police responded to a noise complaint at an apartment complex shortly before 2:30 a.m., according to the Albert Lea Tribune. The officer suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was treated and released at a local hospital, police said.
The other victims were a 52-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, both of Albert Lea. Their conditions are not known.
The suspect was arrested after a nearly 9-hour standoff with police.
Some residents in the neighborhood were evacuated to a nearby church until the suspect was arrested, police said.
