Two found dead during welfare check in Pierz, Minn.

Authorities are investigating the deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were found Friday inside a home in Pierz, Minn.
According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Pierz police officers conducted a welfare check at the home, on the 600 block of River Valley Road, shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday and found the bodies.
Their names and cause of death were expected to be released after an autopsy by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey.
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called to help investigate the incident, but authorities believed there was no threat to the public.
Pierz is about 35 miles north of St. Cloud.