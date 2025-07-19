St. Cloud

Man and woman found dead during welfare check at home in Pierz, Minn.

Authorities believed there was no threat to the public.

By Kyeland Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 19, 2025 at 7:15PM

Authorities are investigating the deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were found Friday inside a home in Pierz, Minn.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Pierz police officers conducted a welfare check at the home, on the 600 block of River Valley Road, shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday and found the bodies.

Their names and cause of death were expected to be released after an autopsy by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called to help investigate the incident, but authorities believed there was no threat to the public.

Pierz is about 35 miles north of St. Cloud.

about the writer

about the writer

Kyeland Jackson

General Assignment Reporter

Kyeland Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from St. Cloud

See More

St. Cloud

Two found dead during welfare check in Pierz, Minn.

An adult man and woman were found dead in a house on River Valley Road. Authorities believe there is no threat to the public.

Greater Minnesota

Driver airlifted from Isanti County Fair with life-threatening injuries after race

card image

Greater Minnesota

How Trump’s education cuts could hurt Minnesota’s most vulnerable students

card image