Man admits to killing mother, who twice sought court protection from him, in her Uptown condo

A man with a history of alleged violent outbursts against his mother admitted in court that he beat her to death in her Uptown condo and fled to Hawaii.
Nicholas D. DeRousse, 33, pleaded guilty in Hennepin County District Court last week to second-degree murder in connection with the March 2023 death of Stephanie DeRousse, 60, in her home in the 3100 block of W. Lake Street.
The plea agreement between the prosecution and the defense calls for DeRousse to receive a 21¾-year term. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 25.
With credit for time he is spending in custody since his arrest, DeRousse is expected to serve about 13 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.
DeRousse has also been found in civil court proceedings to be mentally ill and dangerous, meaning he could be committed to a secure state-run treatment facility at some point.
Law enforcement captured DeRousse on May 18, 2023, about 760 miles from Minneapolis in a park in Murray, Ky.
An autopsy by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that Stephanie DeRousse had broken ribs and bruising throughout her body.
The charges said the cause of death was “blunt force trauma and strangulation with the possibility of suffocation due to [a] blanket over her head.”