A 21-year-old man admitted to playing a role in a fatal shooting during a supposed drug deal last year in St. Paul.

Jalan Wells, of Chicago, pleaded guilty in Ramsey County District Court last week to second-degree unintentional murder in connection with the July 26 killing of Devonte Ingram, 28, of Brooklyn Park, while he was in a car in the 1700 block of St. Clair Avenue, police said.

The plea agreement between Wells and prosecutors calls for him to receive an 11 2⁄ 3 -year term. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, he is expected to serve slightly more than seven years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

The alleged shooter, 23-year-old Julante Sales, also of Chicago, was arrested in October and remains jailed as his case continues.

According to the criminal complaint:

A loud popping sound prompted a witness nearby to start recording with his phone. The video showed a man grabbing a backpack and running from the scene. It also showed another man exiting the passenger side of the car and running.

A second witness said she heard a loud noise, looked out her apartment window and saw the driver and passenger struggling in the car.

Officers arrived at the scene and found Ingram face down in the driver's seat.

A police search of an apartment near the shooting turned up a sweatshirt worn by Sales and a T-shirt belonging to Wells. Police also recovered Wells' and Sales' cellphones from inside the car where Ingram was shot. Wells' phone apparently included text messages with Ingram about making a marijuana deal.