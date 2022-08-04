A man jailed and charged with killing his girlfriend this week in Brooklyn Center is now accused of shooting and killing a former girlfriend's dog as she took her pet for a walk a few days earlier in south Minneapolis.

Michael I. Klinger, 36, of Anoka, was charged Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court with felony animal torture and illegal weapons possession in the dog's shooting death on July 27 along 34th Street near Nicollet Avenue.

These charges come on top of second-degree murder and other counts filed Tuesday on allegations that he shot girlfriend Katie A. Fredrickson, 34, early Sunday afternoon at her home in the 5400 block of N. 68th Avenue while the two were arguing.

According to the newest charges:

A woman called police about 5:40 a.m. and said her former boyfriend, Klinger, just killed her dog.

Police arrived and saw the woman sitting next to her dog, Auggi, dead from one gunshot. The woman was sobbing and rubbing her pet.

She told police that Klinger appeared unexpectedly and said he wanted to talk to her. He said he warned her that he would take the best thing she loves, then he drew his gun and shot Auggi.

A neighbor told police that he found the woman "crumpled on the sidewalk next to her dog," the charges read.

The woman said Klinger got in a car driven by someone else and fled.

On Sunday, a few hours after Fredrickson's death, Klinger was arrested in St. Louis Park. The officers seized four handguns — three of them stolen — nearly 1 pound of methamphetamine and $5,360 in cash, the murder-related charges said. Police searched a hotel room in St. Louis Park where Klinger was staying and collected ammunition and magazines.

Klinger remains held in lieu of $1.5 million bail ahead of an Aug. 31 court appearance. Messages have been left with his attorney seeking a response to the allegations in both cases.