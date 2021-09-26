A man was killed Saturday evening in a single-vehicle crash in downtown Duluth.
The crash happened just after 7 p.m. at S. 1st Av. E. and E. Michigan Street, police said in a tweet.
The victim, a 52-year-old man, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. His name has not been released.
STAFF REPORT
