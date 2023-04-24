A man shot Tuesday in Minneapolis' Stevens Square neighborhood has died.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office identified the man as Christopher Stephano Bennett, 32. He died Friday afternoon at HCMC in downtown Minneapolis.
Bennett was shot in the head early Tuesday evening outside 1819 Nicollet Av., south of downtown. He was taken to HCMC, where according to police he was listed in critical condition following the shooting.
Police said they have not yet made any arrests in the shooting.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Man, 32, dead after Stevens Square shooting
Police have not made any arrests.
Local
One of three young children in Cannon Falls apartment fire has died
Two other children and their mother are hospitalized.
Local
Waters receding in much of state, while Mississippi River continues to rise in St. Paul, downstream
Officials welcomed a forecast of dry weather for the next few days.
Local
Three juveniles killed in two separate ATV crashes Saturday in Minnesota
Both accidents are under investigation.
Local
Want to go undercover to test housing discrimination? Legal Aid is seeking Minnesota volunteers
Testers look for different treatment during the rental application process.