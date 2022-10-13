A 20-year-old man received a term of nearly 3 1/2 years Thursday for having about 10 alcoholic drinks before he drove the wrong way on Interstate 394 in February and killed another motorist in a head-on collision.

Joseph P. Maness of St. Anthony was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court after pleading guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation in connection with the crash before dawn on Feb. 18 that killed Alan A. Caraveo, 30, of Melrose, Minn.

With credit for time in jail after his arrest, Maness is expected to serve about 2 1⁄ 4 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Maness started heading west in his SUV on eastbound I-394 at 6th Street in downtown Minneapolis before colliding with Caraveo's eastbound car near the Plymouth Road exit in Minnetonka, the State Patrol said. He was treated for injuries and jailed shortly before 8:30 a.m., the patrol said.

A 21-year-old woman in Caraveo's car, Neyvia Irias, was taken to HCMC with serious injuries that were not life threatening, the patrol said. The charges elaborated that Irias suffered broken facial bones and internal bleeding.

Troopers arrived at the crash scene on I-394 near the Plymouth Road exit and spoke with Maness, whose breath smelled of alcohol. His eyes were bloodshot and watery.

Maness acknowledged having 10 drinks before the crash. A preliminary breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content of .207%, more than 2½ times the legal limit for a driver 21 years or older.