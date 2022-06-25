A 19-year-old man was found shot to death behind a north Minneapolis home Saturday shortly after midnight, authorities said.

Callers to 911 alerted law enforcement to the wounded man in the 700 block of N. 31st Avenue, police said.

Around the same time, officers were called to the nearby intersection of N. Lowry and Aldrich avenues after ShotSpotter technology detected gunfire, according to police.

Officers provided immediate medical attention to the man before he was taken by emergency responders to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he died, police said.

The man's identity has yet to be released, and police have announced no arrests.

There have now been 44 homicides in the city so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database. That compares with 45 homicides at this time last year.

Anyone with information about this latest killing is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous, and people providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.