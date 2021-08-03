A 19-year-old man drowned while swimming with others in an east-central Minnesota lake, authorities said Tuesday.

Benjamin Whipple of Kettle River, Minn., died Monday on Elbow Lake near the 58500 block of Elbow Shore Lane in Finlayson, according to the Pine County Sheriff's Office.

People at the scene told deputies that they were swimming with Whipple when he went under and did not resurface.

Finlayson Fire Department and St. Louis County Search and Rescue were called to the scene, and Whipple's body was located that same evening, the Sheriff's Office said.

