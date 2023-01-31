A 19-year-old from Brooklyn Park has been accused of driving a man who shot and killed a 15-year-old boy who was in a stolen vehicle that crashed in north Minneapolis.

Shawn K. Goodloe was charged Friday in Hennepin County District Court with aiding and abetting second-degree murder in connection with the shooting on Jan. 13 of Dwayne Scott Dzubay-Percy of Minneapolis, near the intersection of N. 40th and Dupont avenues.

Goodloe appeared in court Friday and remained jailed Monday in lieu of $1 million bail. He is due back in court on Feb. 22. His attorney declined to comment Monday.

The charges did not disclose a motive for the killing, and police have announced no other arrests in the case.

However, a search warrant affidavit filed over the weekend to obtain Goodloe's phone said police had taken statements "that individuals believe that the suspect(s) involved were from a local gang, and the victim was with a rival gang ... at the time of the shooting."

According to the charges:

After ShotSpotter technology detected 14 gunshots near N. Dupont and Dowling avenues, officers found Dzubay-Percy slumped over in the driver's seat of a Kia SUV, with a bullet wound in his upper back. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told police she saw the Kia being chased by a van, with a man hanging out of the window behind the driver.

Surveillance video revealed that both vehicles left a nearby gas station, with the van giving chase. Video from a nearby park helped police determine that Goodloe was driving the van, which belonged to his aunt. Police went to his home and arrested him there.

Under questioning by police, Goodloe said he was driving the van on Jan. 13 when a passenger he knew only as "Junior" told him to follow the Kia. Goodloe said he knew his passenger had a gun, and he admitted he was driving when the shots were fired that killed Dzubay-Percy.

Shortly after the shooting, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara spoke about the department's frustrations in dealing with increased crimes connected to stolen Kias, many of which are easy to hotwire.

