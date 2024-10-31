Yuen: Fresh off Paris gold, Paralympic swimming champ Mallory Weggemann fights for IVF access

IVF has come under fire by some religious conservatives because it involves creating embryos and discarding those that the patients do not need. Yet it has the widespread support of Americans, with seven in 10 adults saying access to IVF is a “good thing,” according to the Pew Research Center. That’s perhaps why former President Donald Trump claimed in a recent Fox News town hall to be the “father of IVF,” while acknowledging at the same event that he only recently learned what it is.