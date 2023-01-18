A juvenile suspected in the Dec. 23 killing at the Mall of America was arrested in Decatur, Ga., on Tuesday, according to Bloomington police, as was his mother who police say drove him to Georgia after the shooting.

The juvenile was arrested on a warrant charging him with second-degree homicide and assault in relation to the death of Johntae Hudson, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said Tuesday. U.S. Marshals and Georgia law enforcement arrested him without incident, Hodges said.

The juvenile's mother, whom Hodges identified as Erica McMillan of Minneapolis, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Golden Valley. Hodges said she will be charged with aiding and abetting after police said she drove her son to Georgia.

"Anybody that's helped any of these folks is going to jail," Hodges said. "I fully expect there to be more arrests that come out of this."

Another man, TaeShawn Adams-Wright, 18, was arrested in December and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault.

Hodges said Bloomington police believe Adams-Wright and the juvenile arrested Tuesday stood over Hudson and fired into his body multiple times.

Hodges said the casings recovered at the site of Hudson's death in the Mall of America matched those found at multiple shootings in Minneapolis and St. Paul in the past 18 months.

Two other 17-year-olds were charged with second-degree riot for their alleged role in the shooting inside the Nordstrom department store as customers and employees scrambled for cover.