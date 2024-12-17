Police shot and wounded a man with a knife in northwestern Wisconsin, state officials said Tuesday.
Man with knife shot by tribal police in Wisconsin, rushed to Minnesota hospital, officials say
The Minnesota BCA is among the agencies assisiting with the investigation.
The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Monday roughly 12 miles southeast of Webster in Burnett County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).
The DCI has yet to identify the suspect, who was taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Minnesota for treatment. Officials have not said how seriously he was injured.
According to the DCI:
St. Croix tribal police officers responded to a domestic incident at a home in the Town of Webster in the 24000 block of Eagle Feather Drive. Upon arrival, they encountered a man with a knife, and one of the officers shot him.
The DCI did not address what threat the man may have posed to himself or others before he was shot.
The officers involved in the incident were put on standard administrative leave.
Several agencies are assisting the DCI with its investigation including the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA). The DCI has yet to say why the BCA is involved in the case.
The DCI said that once the investigation is complete the case will be turned over to the Burnett County District Attorney’s Office for review to determine whether the shooting was justified.
