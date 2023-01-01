Major Snow and Ice Storm Potential Tuesday

Rime Ice vs Hoar Frost

Rime ice and hoar frost are commonly misidentified. The process in which the ice crystals form are different between the two. Rime forms as super cooled water droplets freeze on contact commonly forming needle like structures. Rime is most common with freezing fog. Ice structures may be wind driven with rime occurring on the downwind side of what the droplets are freezing on to. Hoar frost will occur on clear and cold nights when water vapor condenses directly to the ice phase referred to as deposition, and the ice structures that form during this process are feathered in appearance. It commonly happens on snow fields as water vapor accumulates near the surface as the snow warms up during the day and then deposits at night as temperatures cool (a.k.a. surface hoar). Surface hoar will scatter light in all different directions given off a sparkly sheen to the snow.

Winter Storm Watch

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING

There is growing potential for a highly impactful winter storm system across #mnwx & #wiwx on Monday-Tuesday. Snow, freezing rain and rain will all be part of this system. Travel will likely be impacted. Keep up to date with the latest on this system at http://weather.gov/mpx

WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches and ice accumulations one to two tenths of an inch possible.

WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.

WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday evening.

IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy icing could cause downed tree branches and power lines.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travelers are urged to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and statements on this potentially hazardous travel situation.

Weather Outlook

The weather outlook from AM Monday to AM Wednesday shows our next storm system moving into the region with areas of heavy mixed precipitation. Heavy snow and icing will be possible, which could have major impacts on traveling across parts of the region through the first half of the week.

Snowfall Potential

There is a potential for wet heavy snow across parts of the region. Snow will begin during the day Monday and will wrap up late Tuesday with some very heavy amounts possible west of the Twin Cities. Some spots in Southwestern Minnesota could see close to a foot of snow pm Tuesday evening!

Ice Accumulations

The best chance of icing will be from northern Iowa into southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Some of the greatest ice accumulations could approach 0.10" to 0.20" or more, especially along the MN/IA border.

Southern Severe Threat Monday & Tuesday

According to NOAA's Storm Prediction Center, there is already an Enhanced Risk of severe thunderstorms in the Southern US, where large hail, damaging winds and even tornadoes will be possible late Monday and Monday night. There is also a risk of ongoing strong to severe storms across the Gulf Coast States into Tuesday.

Heavy Rainfall in the Southern US

Areas of heavy rainfall will be possible with the thunderstorms this week. There could be some 2" to 3" + amounts, which could cause localized flooding in spots.

Twin Cities December Stats

December 2022 was a little colder and snowier than average this year. Temperatures finished nearly -4.5F below average with snowfall nearly +9.0" above average. In fact, this was the 12" snowiest December on record in the Twin Cities!

Snow So Far This December

Believe it or not, the Twin Cities has seen nearly 20" of snow so far this December, which is nearly 9" above average. Interestingly, this has been the 12th snowiest December on record in the Twin Cities. Incredibly, Duluth has seen nearly 44" of snow this December, which is nearly 26" above average and the 2nd snowiest December on record.

Snowfall So Far This Season

The Twin Cities has seen nearly 33" of snow so far this season, which is nearly 14" above average and good enough for the 10th snowiest start to any season on record. Meanwhile, Duluth has seen nearly 62" of snow, nearly 27" above average and good enough for the 3rd snowiest start to any season on record.

Warmer Week Ahead

The 850mb temperature trend through the first full week of January looks warmer than average for much of the Eastern two-thirds of the nation. There may be a brief cool spell mid/late week, but overall, it'll be a mild start to January.

Extended Temperature Outlook

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows fairly mild weather in place through the first part of January. There will be a brief cool spell mid/late week with highs dipping to below average levels, but we should see above average temperatures by next weekend.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Sunday

The Twin Cities on Sunday, January 1st will be warmer than average with highs approaching the freezing mark. We'll likely have areas of fog and possibly rime ice again in the morning, but there could be a few peeks of sun later in the day.

Weather Outlook on Sunday

Temps across the region on the first day of 2023 will be nearly +5F to +10F above average across much of the region with readings warming into the 20s and 30s. Areas of fog / freezing fog and rime ice will be possible in the morning with a few peeks of sunshine in the afternoon.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

Temps on Sunday will be generally be mild for early January. We'll start in the low/mid 20s in the morning and will warm to around the freezing mark by the afternoon. Areas of fog will hang around through mid/late morning with improving visi

Hourly Feels Like Temps

Feels like temps through the day Sunday will be in the mid/upper 10s in the morning and in the mid/upper 20s through the afternoon.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis into the first full week of January doesn't look too bad. It'll be fairly mild through Tuesday as our next storm system moves through the region with cooler than average temps in place mid/late week.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook though the first full week of 2023 starts off on an active note with heavy mixed precipitation possible Monday into Tuesday. Areas of ice and plowable snow will be possible for some with milder than average temperatures. Mid/late week will feature cooler and quieter conditions, but it won't be too cold. Next weekend temps should return to above average levels once again.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The ECMWF extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis over the next several days shows warmer than average temperatures continuing through midweek before cooler air moves in briefly during the 2nd half of the week. The cooler air won't last long though, warmer than average temps return as we head into the weekend.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows warmer than average temperatures across much of the nation as we approach mid January.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather in place across much of the Central and Western US. Ongoing precipitation potential continues especially across the Western US and in California.

Major Snow and Ice Storm Potential Tuesday

By Paul Douglas

A snowstorm is a delicate thing. OK. Delicate is a reach, but conditions have to be just right for heavy snow. Too much cold air shoves the storm track too far south. Too much warm air and snow changes to ice and rain, keeping amounts down. Significant accumulation is more likely when surface temperatures are in the 20s, with a fresh supply of cold air on steady northeast winds.

We may have these conditions on Tuesday as another major storm unfolds in coming days. A classic Colorado low will push into Iowa Tuesday, pushing a deep layer of Gulf moisture into Minnesota. Temperatures aloft may be above 32F for a time Tuesday morning, with a change over to sleet (ice pellets) and freezing rain (rain freezing on contact with cold surfaces). That would ultimately keep snow amounts down, but this may be a big pile of white.

NOAA's models keep the heaviest snow band over central Minnesota while ECMWF predicts over a foot at MSP. Still too close to call, but you might want to have a Plan B on Tuesday. Serious slush!

Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and quiet. Winds: W 7-12. High: 30.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with freezing fog. Winds: SW 5. Low: 22.

MONDAY: Cloudy, light snow arrives PM hours. Winds: NE 8-13. High: 28.

TUESDAY: Heavy snow potential. Plowable. Winds: NE 15-35. Wake-up: 28. High: 30.

WEDNESDAY: Flurries taper, skies clear. Winds: N 15-25. Wake-up: 20. High: 23.

THURSDAY: Some sunshine, chilly. Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 5. High: 16.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 8. High: 30.

SATURDAY: Period of wet snow. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 25. High: 32.

This Day in Weather History

January 1st

2003: On this date there is an inch or less of snow on the ground from Duluth to the Iowa border. In the Twin Cities there isn't even a dirty snowbank to be found.

1997: Freezing rain causes numerous accidents along the North Shore. In Lake County, vehicles could not get up hills and were blocking roads. Highway 61 was closed for several hours from Two Harbors to Silver Bay.

1864: Extremely cold air moves into Minnesota. The Twin Cities have a high of 25 degrees below zero.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

January 1st

Average High: 25F (Record: 48F set in 1897)

Average Low: 11F (Record: -30F set in 1974)

Record Rainfall: 0.44" set in 1941

Record Snowfall: 4.0" set in 1914

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

January 1st

Sunrise: 7:50am

Sunset: 4:42pm

Hours of Daylight: ~8 hours & 51 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: +50 seconds

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 5 minutes

Moon Phase for January 1st at Midnight

3.2 Days Since First Quarter Moon

National High Temps on Sunday

The weather outlook on Sunday shows much warmer than average temperatures continuing east of the Rockies. By Tuesday, widespread record warmth maybe possible across the Ohio Valley and the Great Lakes Region.

National Weather Outlook Sunday

The weather outlook for Sunday keeps shows a developing storm system in the Southwestern US, where areas of rain and snow will be possible. This system will cause more widespread concerns in the Central US on Monday and Tuesday.

National Weather Outlook

A developing storm system in the Western US will keep widespread rain and snow showers in place on Sunday. However, this system will intensify as it moves into the Central US, where widespread showers and storms will be likely in the Southern US. Some of the storms in the Southern US could be strong to severe with heavy rainfall. To the north, widespread heavy mixed precipitation, including plowable snow and ice will be found in the Midwest.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook shows heavier precipitation across parts of the Central US, including the Midwest. There will also be heavy precipitation across the Western US and especially in California!

Snowfall Potential

According to the ECMWF (European model), heavy snow will continue across the Western US, but there will also be a surge of heavy snow across the Midwest.

Climate Stories

"2023 Solar Eclipse To Cross U.S., Canada, Mexico, And Central And South America — When And Where To See It"

"The date may still seem far off, but if you enjoy watching celestial events, you'll want to circle Saturday, October 14, 2023, on your calendar. And here's the best part: You won't even need to stay up late, wake up early, or get up in the middle of the night. On October 14, 2023, an annular — Latin for "ring-shaped" — solar eclipse will create what's called a "ring of fire" that will be visible across a roughly 125-mile-wide path that stretches from Oregon to Texas, and then into Mexico, Central America, and South America, according to NASA. Given that the annular solar eclipse's path will cross North, Central, and South America, it will be visible to millions of people. How An Annular Solar Eclipse Is Different During a total solar eclipse, the moon passes directly between the sun and Earth — completely blocking our view of the sun. On the other hand, during a partial solar eclipse, the moon also passes between the sun and Earth, but since the sun, moon, and Earth aren't quite lined up, the sun is still visible in a crescent shape."

"The year in climate action: three steps forward, two steps back"

"At a glance, 2022 saw several significant moves for global investment in climate action. In the United States, a historic climate bill put up hundreds of billions of dollars for climate programs and jobs. A major global insurance corporation determined that the climate crisis would shrink the world economy by $23 trillion by 2050, a hefty incentive to push decarbonization and climate action projects. On the industry side, a number of major executives have admitted climate programs are profitable. But by the looks of it, they're not profitable enough. Rather than stoking climate action, inflation, war, pandemic, and environmental disasters have instead provided the pretext for executives and policymakers to hedge their bets on sustainability and remain committed to fossil fuels."

"The Biggest Energy Surprises of 2022"

"From a dumb Republican war on investing to nuclear energy's renaissance, here are some of the historic moments from this year. It's been a hell of a year in energy. 2022 was full of historic changes—and quite a few surprises—as the world grappled with an energy crisis and reached a turning point in the energy transition. Here, we break down the top moments that made our eyebrows shoot up. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February rocked the world in many ways—including the energy space, where it left an indelible mark on the rest of the year. Oil prices were already high at the start of this year, thanks to a number of factors, but cutting off Russian gas supplies, which provided about 40% of Europe's total imported gas at the beginning of the year, catapulted the world into an energy crisis and sent energy prices soaring throughout the summer. Heading into 2022, the conflict is still dragging on and, experts say, could cause serious issues with energy supply in Europe this winter if problems arise. It's also led to windfall profits for the oil and gas industry. But the conflict has helped kick off innovation in the energy space, as governments scramble to find alternative fuels and begin the clean energy transition in earnest."

