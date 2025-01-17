Professional volleyball is on its way to Minnesota.
Major League Volleyball is coming to Minnesota
On Thursday, Major League Volleyball announced its arrival as the fourth professional volleyball league in the United States, with plans to begin play in January 2026.
With an announced $100 million in committed funding, MLV also unveiled 10 inaugural host states, including Minnesota.
MLV is the latest player in a boom of U.S. volleyball leagues hoping to capitalize on the growing investment in women’s sports and the popularity of the No. 1 high school team sport for girls.
By the time 2026 rolls around, MLV will be the third domestic pro volleyball league to have started play over the last few years. The Pro Volleyball Federation debuted in 2024, followed by League One Volleyball in 2025 — offering professional opportunities stateside in a sport that, for years, was primarily played overseas after players graduated from college.
Neither PVF nor LOVB picked the Twin Cities as a franchise location. The fourth league, Athletes Unlimited, offers an alternative competition format by rotating host cities.
MLV is backed by three-time U.S. beach volleyball Olympian Kerri Walsh Jennings, Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé, pop star Jason Derulo, and others involved in the MLV Holdings investment group.
The Pro Volleyball Federation’s inaugural season champion, the Omaha Supernovas, has already announced it will jump from the PVF to MLV in 2026 as the pro volleyball landscape continues to shift and settle.
According to the MLV’s press release, franchises will be “independently owned and operated” in ten states: Minnesota, Wisconsin, California, Indiana, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, Kansas, Ohio and Washington.
There was no indication yet of who Minnesota’s owners may be or where games will be played.
