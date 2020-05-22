Macy’s and Kohl’s will reopen stores Friday in Minnesota.

Macy’s will open its stores in malls that are operating: Burnsville Center, Crossroads Center in St. Cloud, Maplewood Mall, Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka, Rosedale Center in Roseville and Southdale Center in Edina. Although the Mall of America is closed, customers will be able to enter the Macy’s there through the exterior doors.

Kohl’s is opening all 28 of its Minnesota stores from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The stores already had been providing curbside pickup for online orders.

“In preparation for a safe reopening, the company has made significant enhancements to the store environment and staff operations to prioritize the health and safety of Kohl’s customers and associates,” the Menomonee Falls, Wis.-based retailer said in a release.

The Macy’s stores also will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for in-store shopping and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for curbside pickup.

“We are ready to welcome our customers back to Macy’s stores in the Minneapolis community,” said Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer at Macy’s, in a statement.

Malls and other retailers were allowed under Minnesota’s stay-at-home order to reopen this week.

Macy’s has instituted more frequent and enhanced cleaning procedures in heavily trafficked areas and on hard surfaces and reminders for customers to maintain social distance. It also has installed sanitation stations and plexiglass at some registers. Employees will be wearing face masks and participating in daily wellness checks.

Most curbside pickup orders placed by noon will be available the same day.

Macy’s also has extended its return policy. Customers now have 60 days to return online purchases. Returned merchandise that is in salable condition will be held aside in a separate area, not placed immediately on the sales floor in accordance with best COVID-19 practices, the retailer said.