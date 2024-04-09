The four teams that will play in the NCAA men's Frozen Four beginning Thursday at Xcel Energy Center have a combined 49 players on their 2023-24 rosters that have been selected in the NHL draft. And that doesn't even include a player who will likely hear his name called first at the Sphere in Las Vegas in June.
Here's a look at the top 10 NHL prospects in the Frozen Four:
1. Macklin Celebrini
Boston University, fr., forward
Celebrini is the top-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting and is expected to be the No. 1 overall draft pick in June. The 6-0, 190-pounder is tied for second nationally with 64 points on 32 goals and 32 assists. And, oh yeah, Celebrini is only 17.
2. Will Smith
Boston College, fr., forward
First-round NHL draft pick, (fourth overall), 2023, San Jose
Smith (23-46-69) leads the nation in scoring and assists.
3. Cutter Gauthier
Boston College, so. forward
First round (fifth overall), 2022, Philadelphia, traded to Anaheim:
National goal-scoring leader (37-27-64) also has 13 power-play markers (tied for first) and 10 game-winners, most in the country.
4. Zeev Buium
Denver, fr., defense
The smooth-skating Buium is the No. 4-ranked North American skater in the 2024 NHL draft. His 38 assists are tied for the most nationally among blue-liners.
5. Ryan Leonard
Boston College, fr., forward
First round (eighth overall), 2023, Washington
Ranks fifth nationally in points (31-28-59), and his 13 power-play goals are tied for first.
6. Gabe Perrault
Boston College, fr., forward
First round (23rd overall), 2023, New York Rangers
Ranks sixth nationally in points (18-39-57) and has nine power-play goals.
7. Gavin Brindley
Michigan, so., forward
Second round, 2023, Columbus
Big Ten Player of the Year has 25 goals and 28 assists.
8. Rutger McGroarty
Michigan, so., forward
First round (14th overall), 2022, Winnipeg
6-1, 205-pounder captained Team USA to World Junior gold and has 16 goals and 36 assists with Wolverines.
9. Lane Hutson
Boston University, so., defense
Second round, 2022, Montreal
All-America selection as a freshman has 15 goals and 34 assists this season. Five of his goals are game-winners, including in the Sioux Falls Regional final vs. Gophers.
10. Frank Nazar III
Michigan, so., forward
First round (13th overall), 2022, Chicago
Had a breakthrough season with 17 goals and 24 assists.