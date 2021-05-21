Macalester football coach Tony Jennison is resigning to become a fundraiser for the athletic department, ending one of the program's most successful coaching tenures.

Jennison emailed former players Friday with news that he was stepping aside after 12 seasons. His 60-59 career record made him the Scots' winningest coach in the past 50 years.

"I am making this move because this new position will allow me to spend more time with my family which is something that has become more and more important to me as my children have gotten older," Jennison wrote in the email.

After working as Macalester's defensive coordinator under its previous coach, Glenn Caruso, Jennison took over as head coach in 2008, when Caruso left for St. Thomas.

The Scots' best season under Jennison came in 2014, when they went 9-2 and won the Midwest Conference Championship. They finished 4-6 in 2019 and did not play last season because of the pandemic.

"This is a bittersweet day for me as Macalester Football has been my passion for the last 15 years," Jennison wrote. "Being the head football coach at Macalester and working alongside such exceptional people has been extremely fulfilling, rewarding, and the pride of my professional career."