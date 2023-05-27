8 p.m. Sunday at Las Vegas • BSN, CBSSN

Lynx update: The Lynx are trying to avoid starting 0-4 for the third consecutive season. They began a their three-game road trip with a 90-81 loss to at Phoenix on Thursday. Aerial Powers scored 20 points and Diamond Miller and Jessica Shepard each scored 13 for the Lynx. ... The Lynx were 1-3 against the Aces in 2022. In the final meeting of the season between the two — July 3 at Target Center — Powers scored 32 points to fuel a 102-71 victory, in what was the worst loss of the season for the Aces. ... Kayla McBride, who sat out Thursday's game for personal reasons, is listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

Las Vegas update: The defending WNBA champions are looking to become the first team since Los Angeles in 2002 to win back-to-back titles. The Aces, who won their first two games, played host to to the Sparks on Saturday night and were scheduled to receive their championship rings in the first game back for coach Becky Hammon after she was suspended two games for alleged comments made to former player Dearica Hamby about her pregnancy. ... The Aces won at Los Angles 94-85 on Thursday, getting 30 points from Jackie Young and 19 points and 13 rebounds from two-time and reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson. ... In the offseason, the Aces signed Candace Parker, who is in her 16th WNBA season, and Alysha Clark, who is in her 11th.