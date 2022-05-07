7 p.m. Sunday vs. Washington • Target Center • ESPN2

Lynx preview: The Lynx opened the season on Friday with a 97-74 loss at Seattle, a game in which the Lynx were outscored 56-33 in the second half after the score was tied at halftime. ... Sylvia Fowles, who scored a team-high 16 points Friday, is one point shy of becoming the 13th player in WNBA history with 6,000 career points. ... Aerial Powers added 14 points vs. the Storm in her return to the Lynx. Powers, a member of the Mystics' WNBA championship team in 2019, scored 27 to lead the Lynx to a 83-77 victory against the Mystics on Sept. 19 in the 2021 regular season-finale. ... Jessica Shepard contributed nine points, a team-high five assists and game-high 12 rebounds, one shy of her career high, set in her rookie season in 2019. ... F Angel McCoughtry (sore knee) is probable and F Damiras Dantas (foot) is out. ... The Lynx won two of three from the Mystics last season — winning at Target Center and splitting the two games in Washington.

Mystics preview: The Mystics, who were 12-20 last season and missed the playoffs for the first time in five seasons, opened their season with an 84-70 victory at home over Indiana on Friday. The Mystics beat the Lynx 78-66 in a preseason game on April 27 in Washington. ... Elena Delle Donne, who had 21 points and nine rebounds Friday, will not play vs. the Lynx. The season opener was just her fourth regular-season game since the 2019 season. The two-time WNBA MVP was limited to three games last season after sitting out the 2020 season after back surgery. The team announced last week that Delle Donne will not play in all of the team's 36 games and will be rested periodically; Sunday's game is the only one on the road in the first four games for the Mystics. ... F Alysha Clark, who missed the 2021 season with a foot injury, did not play on Friday. She is is questionable. Rookie G Christyn Williams will miss the season after suffering a knee injury late in training camp.