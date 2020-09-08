7 p.m. vs. Washington in Bradenton, Fla. • ESPN2

Lynx back on court after clunker

Lynx update: Minnesota’s three-game winning streak came to a halt Sunday against first-place Seattle in a one-sided game where the Lynx (13-6) struggled at both ends of the court. After the game coach Cheryl Reeve was angry about the defensive execution. But there was a lot not to like at the other end, too. The Lynx committed 26 turnovers, just the 10th time in franchise history they’ve had 25 or more and the first time since 2007. Seattle turned them into 28 points. C/F Damiris Dantas has led the team in three straight games, averaging 22.7 points and 9.7 rebounds in that time. F Napheesa Collier has scored in double figures in 16 of 19 games. G Odyssey Sims has averaged 15 points and 3.5 assists the past two games. C Sylvia Fowles (calf injury) is out.

Mystics update: Washington (5-13) has lost six of seven games, but the Mystics beat Chicago by 10 and have been competitive in most games, including a one-point loss to surging Phoenix and a seven-point loss to Seattle on Wednesday. The Mystics need a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive. C Myisha Hines-Allen leads the Mystics in scoring (15.7) and averages 8.7 rebounds. G Ariel Atkinds is averaging 14.2 points, F Emma Meesseman 12.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Forwards Stella Johnson (ankle) and Ariel Powers (hamstring) are out.

Kent Youngblood