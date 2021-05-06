The Lynx waived guard Japreece Dean on Thursday.

The 5-7 former UCLA standout played two seasons for Dynamo Novosibirsk in Russia after being taken in the 2020 WNBA Draft by Chicago.

The Lynx have 19 players remaining on their roster, although Maya Moore and Kelsey Griffin are on the suspended list and three players — Kayla McBride, Cecelia Zandalasini and Napheesa Collier — are still playing overseas and haven't reported to camp.

The regular season begins May 14 against Phoenix at Target Center.