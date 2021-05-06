The Lynx waived guard Japreece Dean on Thursday.
The 5-7 former UCLA standout played two seasons for Dynamo Novosibirsk in Russia after being taken in the 2020 WNBA Draft by Chicago.
The Lynx have 19 players remaining on their roster, although Maya Moore and Kelsey Griffin are on the suspended list and three players — Kayla McBride, Cecelia Zandalasini and Napheesa Collier — are still playing overseas and haven't reported to camp.
The regular season begins May 14 against Phoenix at Target Center.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
PWHPA to hold week-long, 3-team tournament in Calgary
With the women's world championships on hold, Canada's top players will face off in a three-team tournament to determine what could be considered an unofficial national champion later this month.
Sports
NHL fines Rangers $250K for criticizing player safety call
The New York Rangers were fined an extraordinary $250,000 by the NHL on Thursday for "demeaning" public comments about head of player safety George Parros.
Sports
Star Tribune Sports wins prestigious Triple Crown, other top honors from sports editors group
Sportswriter Jim Paulsen and photographers Anthony Soufflé and Jerry Holt won individual honors.
Sports
SRX format to reward driver skills, smarts on short tracks
The car will definitely not be the star this summer in the Superstar Racing Experience, which has been formated for drivers to showcase their skills using what series co-founder Ray Evernham calls "old-school tools."
Sports
Ed Sheeran becomes shirt sponsor of English club Ipswich
English singer Ed Sheeran is the new shirt sponsor for third-division soccer club Ipswich.