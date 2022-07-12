7 p.m. vs. Phoenix • Target Center • BSN Extra

Phoenix update: The Mercury (10-14) and Lynx meet for the third time this season. The Lynx won the first two meetings — on June 21 in Phoenix and two days later at Target Center. Phoenix, 5-5 in its last 10 games, is coming off an 84-81 home victory over New York on July 7. Sophie Cunningham scored a season-high 23 points in that victory. ... G Skylar Diggins-Smith is fifth in the league in scoring (18.9 points per game). ... G Diana Taurasi, who has been with the Mercury since 2004, is averaging 15.8 points and 4.1 assists per game. ... F Brianna Turner is 10th in the league in rebounding (7.4 per game). ... Tina Charles, who scored 26 vs. the Lynx on June 23 in her last game with Phoenix, is now with Seattle.

Lynx update: Coming off the WNBA All-Star break, the Lynx (8-15) continue their six-game homestand. The Lynx, who have won five of their last seven games, have a two-game winning streak — over Las Vegas and Chicago, the two conference leaders. ...The Lynx defeated Chicago 81-78 on July 6. ... In the All-Star game on Sunday in Chicago, Sylvia Fowles had seven points, nine rebounds and six assists and her first dunk since 2008. Fowles leads the Lynx in scoring (14.9 points per game) and is second in the WNBA in rebounding (9.2 per game). ... Aerial Powers is averaging 13.8 points per game and Kayla McBride is averaging 13.6 points.