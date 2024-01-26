The Lynx have started shoring up depth in the post.

A league source confirmed an ESPN report saying 6-4 free agent forward Alanna Smith and the Lynx are working toward a multi-year deal to come to Minnesota.

A native of Australia who played college basketball at Stanford, Smith was the eighth overall pick in the 2019 draft by Phoenix. About to enter her sixth season, Smith has appeared in 102 games for the Mercury, Indiana and Chicago, starting 36 of them.

She is coming off her most productive WNBA season. Playing in 38 games and starting 35 of them for Chicago, Smith posted career highs in points (9.2), shooting percentage (.498), rebounds (6.6), assists (1.8) and steals (1.3).

Sunday was the first day free agents and WNBA teams could start negotiating. Signings can't be officially announced until Feb. 1. The Lynx – who qualified for the playoffs last season at 19-21 – entered free agency 641,942 under the league's 2024 salary cap of 1.463 million and with six players under contract for the upcoming season.

The Lynx are expected to re-sign at least two of their own free agents. They also own the No. 7 pick in this spring's draft.