Lynx star Kayla McBride on her favorite beaches and local restaurants

A: One place I find serenity is the Watershed Spa in Minneapolis. The owner reached out to me after a game. At first, I wasn’t able to take advantage of it, but now I go there to reset between games. For a while, I was traveling so much and not realizing the wear and tear on my body. I’ll always be a sauna girl. And it’s just nice to get away from the Lynx facilities, because we are here so much.