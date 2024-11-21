You could understand if Kayla McBride dedicated her limited off-court hours to napping. After helping lead the Minnesota Lynx to a thrilling WNBA final against the New York Liberty, she’s prepping for the inaugural season of Unrivaled, a three-on-three winter basketball league packed with fellow superstars that launches in January.
Lynx star Kayla McBride on her favorite beaches and local restaurants
Don’t be surprised if you spot the WNBA standout jamming at Twin Cities concerts.
But the 32-year-old shooting guard seems to maintain an equally hectic pace in her private life, with an eclectic diet of music and food. The Pennsylvania native spoke by phone the morning after seeing Billie Eilish at Xcel Energy Center.
Q: How was the show?
A: It was special. For her to be 22 years old and do what she does is unbelievable. Last week, I saw Usher and I’m going to see Zach Bryan in December. I really love music.
Q: What’s the best concert you’ve ever seen?
A: One of the coolest was J. Cole. It was at Staples Center, right after the release of his “KOD” album. A rap concert can be based in storytelling or in performing. He did both. He really speaks to my generation with his honesty. In that way, he’s like Kendrick Lamar and Billie.
Q: What do you do to relax, especially before a big game?
A: One place I find serenity is the Watershed Spa in Minneapolis. The owner reached out to me after a game. At first, I wasn’t able to take advantage of it, but now I go there to reset between games. For a while, I was traveling so much and not realizing the wear and tear on my body. I’ll always be a sauna girl. And it’s just nice to get away from the Lynx facilities, because we are here so much.
Q: How about vacations?
A: It’s weird that you say “vacation.” I never have time. I’m a beach girl. I love being close to water. Last year, I went to Eleuthera in the Bahamas. It’s got these pink beaches. It’s one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever seen. Myrtle Beach is also on my list.
Q: I know you’re also into wine. Favorites?
A: I love the cabernets from Caymus Vineyards in Napa Valley. I want to spend time out there.
Q: What are some of your favorite local restaurants and bars?
A: Honestly, anywhere with good vibes and good people, places where you can connect with the bartender and waiter. I like Eli’s East. It’s open late. Billy Sushi. Giulia in the Emery Hotel. I love a good rooftop, like the one at Hewing Hotel. The Minneapolis food scene is better than most people think. I like trying new things, except oysters and scallops.
Q: I’ll bet it’s getting harder to go out without getting recognized. Has it started to become annoying?
A: Oh, it’s really cool. I like to go to Hen House Eatery for breakfast, and people now notice us. At the Billie Eilish concert, there happened to be a girl there wearing my All-Star jersey and we posed for pictures. That wasn’t happening the first season I was here.
Q: How did you get into baking and what’s your specialty?
A: It’s something I got into when I was living overseas. You spend a lot of time alone. It’s a way to connect, especially during the holidays. I make a mean brown butter chocolate chip cookie with sea salt.
Q: You’ve played basketball in many other countries. What city do you think deserves more attention?
A: Prague in the Czech Republic. I’ve spent a lot of time there. The bridges are amazing. It’s very touristy, but it still feels local. So much of that area is still untouched.
Q: What recent movies and TV shows have you liked?
A: I like seeing the Marvel movies on the big screen with my popcorn and crunches. I really liked “Inside Out 2.” It did exactly what it was supposed to do. “Tell Me Lies” on Hulu was insane and so toxic. The acting was amazing. There’s not that many shows that I binge. Episodes that are only 30 minutes drive me insane. Thirty minutes is too short.
Q: Do you have any interest in acting, maybe after your playing days are over?
A: I don’t think so. I’ll stick to TikTok. There are other things I want to tap into involving food and the music scene. I also want to be a mom and have a family.
Q: Maybe you could open a bakery, although the hours are kind of crazy.
A: My hours are crazy now.
The Minnesota Interview is a feature in which we dive deep into the personal side of public figures with special ties to our region and readers.
