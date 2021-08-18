6 p.m. at Connecticut • NBA TV

Preview: The Lynx (13-8) had their eight-game winning streak ended in a 72-60 loss at Connecticut on Tuesday. The Sun limited the Lynx to season-lows in points and rebounds (22). The Eastern Conference-leading Sun (16-6) improved to 9-1 at home with the 12-point victory over the Lynx, who dropped to 6-5 on the road.

Players to watch: Center Sylvia Fowles led the Lynx with 14 points on Tuesday. Fowles, who is shooting 62% from the field on the season, has made 16-of-20 field goal attempts in the past two games. Guard Rachel Banham scored eight points in 18 minutes Tuesday... Sun forward Jonquel Jones had 17 points and 13 rebounds on Tuesday and surpassed 2,000 points for her WNBA career. It was the 12th double-double of the season for Jones. ... Guard Jasmine Thomas scored 19 and forward DeWanna Bonner had 18 points on Tuesday.

Numbers: The Lynx are playing a true back-to-back game against the same opponent for the fourth time this season. The Lynx were 5-1 in the previous back-to-backs with Atlanta, Dallas and Phoenix. The Lynx also played consecutive games — eight days apart — against Seattle in May. The Lynx lost both of those games.

Injuries: Lynx F Aerial Powers (thumb) and Sun F Alyssa Thomas (Achilles) are out indefinitely.