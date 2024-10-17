WNBA FINALS
WNBA Finals, Liberty vs. Lynx, Game 4 preview: TV-radio information, injury report, key players
New York leads the best-of-five series 2-1 and can win its first title Friday night at Target Center.
New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx
Best-of-five series; New York leads 2-1
Oct. 10: Lynx 95, Liberty 93 (OT), at New York
Sunday: Liberty 80, Lynx 66, at New York
Wednesday: Liberty 80, Lynx 77
Friday: at Target Center (7 p.m., ESPN, Lynx radio network)
Sunday (if necessary): at Barclays Center, New York (7 p.m., ESPN)
GAME 4 PREVIEW
The Lynx got the hot start they wanted Wednesday in Game 3, but the offense faltered after the first quarter in an 80-77 loss. But the defense was there. Despite shooting just 19-for-55 and scoring 49 points over the final three quarters it still took a 28-foot, last-second three-pointer by Sabrina Ionescu to give New York the win. A New York win Friday would give the Liberty its first WNBA title. A Lynx win would send the series back to New York for Game 5 at Barclays Center on Sunday night.
Watch her: Liberty forward Breanna Stewart is coming off a 30-point, 11-rebound, four-block game Wednesday. It was her second-highest point total of the playoffs and her highest in this series. At one point from the third quarter into the fourth, she scored 13 straight New York points as the Liberty rallied from down 10 to a tie.
Injuries: Lynx center Alanna Smith (back) is probable.
Forecast: The past two games mark the first time the Lynx have lost consecutive games this season in which Napheesa Collier has been available. The Lynx have not lost three in a row this season.
Fatigue is in play, as are emotions after a dramatic loss in Game 3. But the Lynx have proven all season they’re a team you can’t count out — do so at your own risk