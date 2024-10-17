WNBA Finals, Liberty vs. Lynx, Game 4 preview: TV-radio information, injury report, key players

The Lynx got the hot start they wanted Wednesday in Game 3, but the offense faltered after the first quarter in an 80-77 loss. But the defense was there. Despite shooting just 19-for-55 and scoring 49 points over the final three quarters it still took a 28-foot, last-second three-pointer by Sabrina Ionescu to give New York the win. A New York win Friday would give the Liberty its first WNBA title. A Lynx win would send the series back to New York for Game 5 at Barclays Center on Sunday night.