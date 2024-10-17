Lynx

WNBA Finals, Liberty vs. Lynx, Game 4 preview: TV-radio information, injury report, key players

New York leads the best-of-five series 2-1 and can win its first title Friday night at Target Center.

By Kent Youngblood

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 17, 2024 at 9:26PM
It was all a blur Wednesday night as Courtney Williams and the Lynx fell to the New York Liberty. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

WNBA FINALS

New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx

Best-of-five series; New York leads 2-1

Oct. 10: Lynx 95, Liberty 93 (OT), at New York

Sunday: Liberty 80, Lynx 66, at New York

Wednesday: Liberty 80, Lynx 77

Friday: at Target Center (7 p.m., ESPN, Lynx radio network)

Sunday (if necessary): at Barclays Center, New York (7 p.m., ESPN)

GAME 4 PREVIEW

The Lynx got the hot start they wanted Wednesday in Game 3, but the offense faltered after the first quarter in an 80-77 loss. But the defense was there. Despite shooting just 19-for-55 and scoring 49 points over the final three quarters it still took a 28-foot, last-second three-pointer by Sabrina Ionescu to give New York the win. A New York win Friday would give the Liberty its first WNBA title. A Lynx win would send the series back to New York for Game 5 at Barclays Center on Sunday night.

Watch her: Liberty forward Breanna Stewart is coming off a 30-point, 11-rebound, four-block game Wednesday. It was her second-highest point total of the playoffs and her highest in this series. At one point from the third quarter into the fourth, she scored 13 straight New York points as the Liberty rallied from down 10 to a tie.

Injuries: Lynx center Alanna Smith (back) is probable.

Forecast: The past two games mark the first time the Lynx have lost consecutive games this season in which Napheesa Collier has been available. The Lynx have not lost three in a row this season.

Staff headshot
card image

card image
card image