Five teams are battling for the final two WNBA playoff spots; eight teams make the playoffs, and six have clinched. The Lynx can make the playoffs by winning their three remaining games.
Those teams on the bubble heading into play on Tuesday:
7. Atlanta* 14-19
8. Phoenix 14-19
9. Lynx 13-20
10. New York 13-20
11. Los Angeles* 13-20
Lynx remaining games: at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Wednesday; vs. Seattle, 8 p.m. Friday; at Connecticut, noon Sunday.
*played Tuesday
