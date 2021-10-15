Lynx center Sylvia Fowles was named All-WNBA for the seventh time in her 14-year pro career.

The WNBA's defensive player of the year was on the All-WNBA second team. She got 14 first-team votes and 26 second-team votes from a panel of 49 voters who are sportswriters or broadcasters.

Fowles, 36, averaged 16.0 points, 10.1 rebounds (second in the league), 1.8 blocks, 1.8 steals and 1.4 assists in 31 games during the season. She led the league with a .640 field goal percentage.

League MVP Jonquel Jones was a unanimous All-WNBA selection. The 6-6 Connecticut forward heads the first team, which also includes two Phoenix players, guard Skylar Diggins-Smith and center Brittney Griner; and two Seattle standouts, forward Breanna Stewart and guard Jewell Loyd.

The second team is Fowles, Las Vegas forward A'ja Wilson, Dallas guard Arike Ogunbowale, Washington forward Tina Charles and Chicago guard Courtney Vandersloot.

All-league first team players receive $10,300 and second teamers get $5,150.