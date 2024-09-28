But then-Chicago coach James Wade was impressed by the way Smith played in Poland that winter and spring, and brought her to the Sky. After a strong season she was recruited by the Lynx — Reeve said she would have drafted Smith in the 2019 draft had Collier not been available at No. 6 — and by Collier in particular. Collier knew how hard it was to play against Smith and convinced her over a long dinner to sign in Minnesota.