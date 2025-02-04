Skiers at Lutsen Mountains have an après-ski music option again this season — and soon will have two.
Lutsen Mountains reviving après-ski music after Papa Charlie’s fire
A revived space, Lofty Gondola, opened in a resort chalet in December. A scaled-down version of Papa Charlie’s is slated to open in June.
After the North Shore resort’s popular Papa Charlie’s venue burned down in 2023, managers opened a smaller venue called Lofty Gondola in an existing building in late December.
“One of the things we took from customer feedback from last year, was that we needed a night spot on the mountain for people and families to go to, to grab dinner, grab a beer and unwind for the day,” said Zak Trimble, chief operating officer at the ski resort. “We knew Papa Charlie’s was not going to be ready for this season and we had this space that we could turn around pretty quickly and put a nice bar into.”
Lofty Gondola sits in the loft of the resort’s Scandinavian Chalet, Trimble said. Staples like the resort’s Songwriter Series on Wednesday nights are back with artists like Charlie Parr and Minneapolis-based LAAMAR.
The Lofty Gondola space seats about 100 people and hosts live music every night except Sundays, when a DJ plays.
A new Papa Charlie’s is slated to open in June and will be slightly smaller than the original building.
“Our après-ski scene was unfortunately put on hold after the fire,” he said. “The new (Papa Charlie’s) vision is a little bit different, it’s a little more low key and a relaxed environment where, when there’s not live music, there will be multiple TVs on with football and hockey games.”
Lofty Gondola used to be where live music on the mountain was played before the resort built Papa Charlie’s in 1996.
Folk musician Boyd “Bump” Blomberg, who plays guitar, said playing there recently brought back sweet memories. Blomberg said he remembers the old bar, called Rosie’s Cantina, hosting rock n’ roll bands. It was packed and people were sweaty.
The remade venue has a cozier vibe than the Papa Charlie’s building, which had the capacity to host 500 people. Blomberg said he enjoys playing in front of the large windows that overlook Uller Mountain.
“It’s beautiful,” he said.
The space is a welcome addition to the local music scene, said Barbara Jean Meyers, executive director of the North Shore Music Association.
“You’re at the top of the chalet and ... there’s big windows behind the stage and you’re looking down at the ski slopes,” Meyers said. “The other side is Lake Superior ... That setting is so unique, you don’t usually see large snow cats going by while you’re playing a show at other venues.”
It’s important for a place like Lutsen to have live music as part of its après-ski scene, Blomberg said, especially since the slopes close around 4:30 p.m.
Live music gives people something to do when they’re done skiing and want to relax, said guitarist Timmy Haus, who sings in various styles ranging from country songs to rapping and performs at Lofty Gondola.
“It’s art and culture,” Haus said. “We’re an amenity up here.”
