Two classic summer attractions at Lutsen Mountains — the Alpine Slide and the big orange Summit Express Gondola — are expected to back up and running on Thursday as the North Shore ski resort recovers from a devastating June 24 fire that completely destroyed its restaurant and live music venue, Papa Charlie's.

The reopening is happening as the resort continues to restore its internet service. In an emailed announcement, Lutsen Mountains said that the summer activities would require riders to purchase tickets online and fill out the online waiver before getting in line.

The resort's Skyline Chalet on top of Moose Mountain — reached via the gondola, with outdoor decks and a soaring 180-degree view of Lake Superior — will be open for picnicking, with food and beverage service expected to return next week when internet access is restored.

Under the circumstances, the resort also said it would be converting to a cashless facility, with all payments by credit card or mobile apps Apple Pay and Google Pay.