Minneapolis' Luminary Loppet event has been pushed back to Feb. 18, with organizers saying this winter's heavy snow and warm temperatures have made the conditions unsafe on the metro area's lakes.

"The slush under the snow has made it impossible to groom the trails on the lakes, difficult to construct features and unsafe for participants," according to a news release from the Loppet Foundation.

The event, originally scheduled for Feb. 4, allows people to walk, snowshoe or ski on a candlelit trail across Lake of the Isles.

The release adds that event organizers think the extra weeks will either lead to better conditions, or time to prepare for an alternative kind of event if required.

Races and other events scheduled Feb. 4 and 5 for the "City of Lakes Loppet Winter Festival" are still set to proceed with course alterations as needed.

The event tickets are non-refundable, but purchasers can transfer tickets to other people if they are not able to attend. They cannot be used for next year's Luminary Loppet.

The Luminary Loppet is the Loppet Foundation's largest fundraiser of the year, and helps further its mission of "connecting people to the outdoors through experiences that grow community."