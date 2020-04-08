When Luke Bryan announced the postponement of his tour on Tuesday, he inadvertently mentioned his Sept. 25 concert at Xcel Energy Center for the first time.

On his website late Tuesday afternoon, the country superstar announced the delay of the release of his new album, “Born Here Live Here Die Here,” until Aug. 7 and the delay of the kickoff of his Proud To Be Right Here Tour until July 10.

The tour was slated to begin June 13.

“What an incredibly confusing and scary time our world is facing right now, and it is important we continue to follow the guidelines we have been given and do our part to keep everyone safe,” Bryan said in a statement on his website. “With that in mind, we are choosing to stay home at this time so we can have fun sharing this music and tour with you this summer. I truly believe that music can provide all forms of emotional connections for everyone and I can’t wait to get on the road and share these new songs with you soon.”

Morgan Wallen and Runaway June will open the St. Paul concert. There is no ticket information yet for the Xcel Energy Center show.