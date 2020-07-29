The Twins and Cardinals finish their two-game series tonight at Target Field (7:10 p.m., FSN) with 40-year-old Rich Hill making his first start for the Twins.

Luis Arraez moves to the leadoff spot as Max Kepler and Byron Buxton are both out of the lineup. Jake Cave will play center and Marwin Gonzalez is in right against Cards right hander Daniel Ponce de Leon, who will be searching for the fountain of success.

"I enjoy it a lot, really love leading off," Arraez said. "[Manager Rocco Baldelli] doesn’t talk about that with me, but whatever he decides, I’ll just go out and do my job.”

CARDINALS

Kolten Wong, 2B

Tommy Edman, 3B

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

Paul DeJong, SS

Tyler O'Neill, LF

Yadier Molina, C

Dexter Fowler, RF

Rangelo Rovelo, DH

Harrison Bader, CF

TWINS

Luis Arraez, 2B

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Jake Cave, CF

Marwin Gonzalez, RF

Alex Avila, C

